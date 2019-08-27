Dr. Valdez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Valdez, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Valdez, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and North Central Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Valdez works at
Locations
-
1
The San Antonio Orthopaedic Group - Downtown1200 Brooklyn Ave Ste 320, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 281-9595
-
2
TSAOG Orthopaedics - Grayson Heights1422 E Grayson St Ste 102, San Antonio, TX 78208 Directions (210) 804-5400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- North Central Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Valdez?
Dr Valdez not only explained what was wrong, he showed me a few exercises to do at home. He also gave me a paper copy of my X-Ray that served as a visual that he used to show the damage to my joint. Very helpful, friendly, and took the time to be sure I had no further questions.
About Dr. Daniel Valdez, MD
- Orthopedics
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902848823
Education & Certifications
- Bexar Co Hosp Dist
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT SAN ANTONIO
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valdez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valdez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valdez works at
Dr. Valdez has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valdez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Valdez speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Valdez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valdez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valdez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valdez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.