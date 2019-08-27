See All Orthopedic Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Orthopedics
4 (41)
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Daniel Valdez, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and North Central Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Valdez works at TSAOG Orthopaedics in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The San Antonio Orthopaedic Group - Downtown
    1200 Brooklyn Ave Ste 320, San Antonio, TX 78212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 281-9595
    TSAOG Orthopaedics - Grayson Heights
    1422 E Grayson St Ste 102, San Antonio, TX 78208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 804-5400
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center
  • North Central Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Knee Sprain
Internal Derangement of Knee
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Knee Sprain
Internal Derangement of Knee

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Knee Sprain
Internal Derangement of Knee
Broken Arm
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Difficulty With Walking
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Foot Fracture
Hip Fracture
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hip Sprain
Joint Pain
Knee Dislocation
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Limb Pain
McMurray's Test
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pelvic Fracture
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Achilles Tendinitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Shoulder
Bone Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Clavicle Fracture
De Quervain's Disease
Elbow Injuries
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Femur Fracture
Foot Conditions
Foot Sprain
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Hand Conditions
Hand Fracture
Hip Arthritis
Hip Disorders
Hip Injury
Hip Pain
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Knee Arthritis
Knee Disorders
Knee Fracture
Knee Injuries
Knee Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Cramp
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Meniscus Injuries
Meniscus Tear
Neck Muscle Strain
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Orthopedic Trauma
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Pathological Spine Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Pyogenic Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rotator Cuff Injuries
Runner's Knee
Scapular Fracture
Shoulder Diseases
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Pain
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Trigger Finger
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Wrist Fracture
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Aug 27, 2019
    Dr Valdez not only explained what was wrong, he showed me a few exercises to do at home. He also gave me a paper copy of my X-Ray that served as a visual that he used to show the damage to my joint. Very helpful, friendly, and took the time to be sure I had no further questions.
    Catherine H. — Aug 27, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Daniel Valdez, MD

    • Orthopedics
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1902848823
    Education & Certifications

    • Bexar Co Hosp Dist
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT SAN ANTONIO
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Valdez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Valdez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Valdez works at TSAOG Orthopaedics in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Valdez’s profile.

    Dr. Valdez has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valdez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Valdez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valdez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valdez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valdez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

