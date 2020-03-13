Dr. Daniel Valaik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valaik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Valaik, MD
Dr. Daniel Valaik, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services University Of The Health Science and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.
Sibley Memorial Hospital5255 Loughboro Rd NW, Washington, DC 20016 Directions (202) 660-5182
Johns Hopkins Orthopaedic Surgery-Sports Medicine6420 Rockledge Dr Ste 2200, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (240) 762-5100Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Medstar Good Samaritan Hospital5601 Loch Raven Blvd, Baltimore, MD 21239 Directions (443) 444-4730
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
- Suburban Hospital
Great physician, fantastic surgeon !
About Dr. Daniel Valaik, MD
- Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1619926987
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Naval Hospital, Bethesda, MD
- Naval Hospital Bethesda
- Uniformed Services University Of The Health Science
- U.S. Naval Academy
- Orthopedic Surgery
