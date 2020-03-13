Overview

Dr. Daniel Valaik, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services University Of The Health Science and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Valaik works at Sibley Memorial Hospital Ansths in Washington, DC with other offices in Bethesda, MD and Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.