Dr. Daniel Valach, MD

Nephrology
2.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Valach, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Mountain Home, AR. They specialize in Nephrology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY KOMENSKEHO / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baxter Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Valach works at Valach Nephrology Hypertension and Internal Medicine PA in Mountain Home, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Kidney Failure, Acidosis and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Valach Nephrology Hypertension and Internal Medicine PA
    1409 Highway 201 N Ste 1, Mountain Home, AR 72653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (870) 508-5010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baxter Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Kidney Failure
Acidosis
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Apr 25, 2020
    Great doctor. Dr. Valach was my specialist for the 10years I lived in Arkansas. Yes, I expected to wait but he is worth it. He once saved my life by catching my severe anemia and immediately gave me a B12 shot, 2 B12 pills and a bottle of water. He couldn't have been more meticulous. I highly recommend him. He is a kind person and excellent doctor.
    — Apr 25, 2020
    About Dr. Daniel Valach, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Czech
    NPI Number
    • 1235139007
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY KOMENSKEHO / MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Valach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Valach has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Valach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Valach works at Valach Nephrology Hypertension and Internal Medicine PA in Mountain Home, AR. View the full address on Dr. Valach’s profile.

    Dr. Valach has seen patients for Acute Kidney Failure, Acidosis and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Valach. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valach.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

