Dr. Urdaneta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Urdaneta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Urdaneta, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL.
Dr. Urdaneta works at
Locations
Orlando801 N Orange Ave Ste 720, Orlando, FL 32801 Directions (407) 288-8638Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Urdaneta was very nice and professional. He was easy to talk with and understand. He listened to me and my concerns. He answered my questions and explained things very well. I felt respected as a patient and like my feelings and concerns mattered. He is a very compassionate and caring Doctor.
About Dr. Daniel Urdaneta, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1649587908
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Urdaneta accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Urdaneta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
