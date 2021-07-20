Dr. Daniel Tynan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tynan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Tynan, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Tynan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center.
Dr. Tynan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Avera Neurosurgery1301 S Cliff Ave Ste 610, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 Directions (402) 844-8301
Hospital Affiliations
- Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tynan?
Hi, Scuba! I’m visiting Ida Grove, Iowa. How are you doing? Chip Cirillo... Scoop...
About Dr. Daniel Tynan, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1417921685
Education & Certifications
- MAYO CLINIC
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tynan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tynan accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tynan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tynan works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Tynan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tynan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tynan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tynan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.