Overview

Dr. Daniel Tung, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Md University Of Michigan.



Dr. Tung works at THE ENDOCRINE CENTER in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.