Dr. Daniel Tucker, DPM
Dr. Daniel Tucker, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.
Kaiser Permanente Glenlake20 Glenlake Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 365-0966
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Great doctor! Did an amazing job on my Achilles’ tendon and heal spur surgery. Very professional.
- Podiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396744959
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
