Dr. Daniel Tsyvine, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Daniel Tsyvine, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kingston, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Commonwealth Health Physician Network - Cardiology - Kingston610 Wyoming Ave Ste 2, Kingston, PA 18704 Directions (570) 288-5441
Comprehensive Cardiology1203 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 320, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 750-7818
Commonwealth Health Physician Network - Cardiology - Plains Twp.672 S River St Ste 101, Plains, PA 18705 Directions (570) 552-7130
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
He is the most hands on Doctor who follows up that I have ever had. Contrary to the comment below I was not supposed to be in the hospital but my cath turned out to be worse than anticipated which lead to a 3 day stay. He visited me multiple times. He takes his time to explain and lays out a plan going forward. Could not ask for a better doctor
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Russian
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Interventional Cardiology
