Overview

Dr. Daniel Traviesa, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Traviesa works at MDVIP - Lakeland, Florida in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Myasthenia Gravis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.