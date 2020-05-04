Overview

Dr. Daniel Townsend, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in North Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK EYE AND EAR INFIRMARY / ALLIED HEALTH SCHOOL IN OPHTHALMOLOGY and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Massachusetts General Hospital.



Dr. Townsend works at Eye Health Vision Center in North Dartmouth, MA with other offices in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Repair of Entropion or Ectropion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.