Dr. Daniel Townsend, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Townsend, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in North Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK EYE AND EAR INFIRMARY / ALLIED HEALTH SCHOOL IN OPHTHALMOLOGY and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Massachusetts General Hospital.
Dr. Townsend works at
Locations
Greater New Bedford Surgicenter Inc51 State Rd, North Dartmouth, MA 02747 Directions (774) 320-3040
Daniel J. Townsend MD PC175 CAMBRIDGE ST, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 723-3937
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Iwent to Dr. Townsend few years ago, can't say enough good things about the Dr. I had problems with my eyes dry eyes, ( this particular problem was solved by him I am so thankful. The condition I had was my eyes ran for 2 years know one can imagine wiping your eyes every day using a 100 tissues. I had other issues and he has them under control. If you go for a visit you will not need to see another Doctor. He has a beyond 5 star rating. I have gone to other Orthomolgist and was diagnosed incorrectly, or put me on medication that did not correct problem. I trust him completely, who would want to go through life without eye vision.
About Dr. Daniel Townsend, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English, German
- 1003800749
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK EYE AND EAR INFIRMARY / ALLIED HEALTH SCHOOL IN OPHTHALMOLOGY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Townsend has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Townsend accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Townsend has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Townsend has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Repair of Entropion or Ectropion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Townsend on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Townsend speaks German.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Townsend. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Townsend.
