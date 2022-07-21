Overview

Dr. Daniel Torres, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Torres works at Champaign Dental Group in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Concussion, Cranial Trauma and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.