Overview

Dr. Daniel Tomes, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Grand Island, NE. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus, Community Medical Center, Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center, Memorial Hospital and Nemaha County Hospital.



Dr. Tomes works at Van Wie Healthcare in Grand Island, NE with other offices in Falls City, NE, Auburn, NE, Hastings, NE and Lincoln, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Broken Neck along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.