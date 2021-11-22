See All Neurosurgeons in Grand Island, NE
Dr. Daniel Tomes, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Daniel Tomes, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (44)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Daniel Tomes, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Grand Island, NE. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus, Community Medical Center, Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center, Memorial Hospital and Nemaha County Hospital.

Dr. Tomes works at Van Wie Healthcare in Grand Island, NE with other offices in Falls City, NE, Auburn, NE, Hastings, NE and Lincoln, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Broken Neck along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Grand Island Neurosurgery Outreach Clinic
    1917 W Faidley Ave, Grand Island, NE 68803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 904-4729
  2. 2
    Fall City Neurosurgery Outreach Clinic
    1423 Stone St, Falls City, NE 68355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 904-4729
  3. 3
    Auburn Neurosurgery Outreach Clinic
    2115 14th St Ste 100, Auburn, NE 68305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 904-4729
  4. 4
    Hastings Neurosurgery Outreach Clinic
    2207 Osborne Dr W Ste 100, Hastings, NE 68901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 904-4729
  5. 5
    The Nebraska Neurosurgery Group
    6041 Village Dr Ste 110, Lincoln, NE 68516 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 904-4729

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bryan East Campus
  • Community Medical Center
  • Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center
  • Memorial Hospital
  • Nemaha County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Broken Neck
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Broken Neck

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Elderplan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tomes?

    Nov 22, 2021
    Dr. Tomes provided care for me after a serious neck fracture accident. The level of communication provided was outstanding, the care plan was aggressive and intended to avoid surgery with the best possible outcome. Dr. Tomes explained the situation very well and in detail using images, provided excellent tips for optimal healing and functional restoration and strongly advocated for caution in certain areas for which I am very thankful. The Nebraska Neurosurgery Group office and staff were also very helpful, working seamlessly with local imaging facilities and making it easy to manage some complex requirements. I am very happy with and appreciative of the care I received from Dr. Tomes and feel that my outcome and prognosis is excellent at this time.
    — Nov 22, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Tomes, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Daniel Tomes, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tomes to family and friends

    Dr. Tomes' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tomes

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Daniel Tomes, MD.

    About Dr. Daniel Tomes, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558345264
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Tomes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tomes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tomes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tomes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tomes has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Broken Neck, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tomes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Tomes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tomes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tomes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tomes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Daniel Tomes, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.