Dr. Toft has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Toft, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Toft, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Dr. Toft works at
Locations
-
1
University of Illinois Chicago Physician Group (uicpg)1801 W Taylor St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 413-3631Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Northwestern Medical Facility Foundation675 N Saint Clair St Ste 14-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7970
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Toft?
Very positive experience working with Dr. Toft. He clearly has tremendous depth of expertise in his field, but was honest about where the science has answers and where it doesn't, which I found really refreshing and uncharacteristically modest for an MD/PhD. He explained everything clearly and patiently, I never felt rushed and always felt I had his full attention. He ran a lot of tests but explained why he was doing it and walked me through the results. He is kind, soft-spoken, surprisingly down to Earth, and nerdy in the (positive) way you want your doctor to be. And he ultimately resolved my issue which is I guess what matters in the end!
About Dr. Daniel Toft, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1306867072
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Toft accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Toft works at
Dr. Toft has seen patients for Thyroid Cancer, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toft on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Toft. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toft.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toft, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toft appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.