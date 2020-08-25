Dr. Daniel Tobias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tobias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Tobias, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Tobias, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Tobias works at
Locations
Womens Cancer Center100 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 971-5900Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Atlantic Maternal-fetal Medicine - Overlook Medical Center11 Overlook Rd Ste LL102, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (973) 971-5900
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tobias?
He was a very caring doctor who spent the time to answer all questions and to be thorough with tests before surgery. He spent the time to explain all concerns and what would occur during recovery. Highly recommend for his expertise, caring nature, and wonderful office staff too!
About Dr. Daniel Tobias, MD
- Oncology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tobias has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tobias accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Tobias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Tobias works at
Dr. Tobias has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Oophorectomy and Hysteroscopy, and more.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Tobias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tobias, there are benefits to both methods.