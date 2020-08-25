Overview

Dr. Daniel Tobias, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Tobias works at Children's Surgical Services in Morristown, NJ with other offices in Summit, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts, Oophorectomy and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.