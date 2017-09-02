See All Plastic Surgeons in Paducah, KY
Dr. Daniel Tkach, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
2.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Daniel Tkach, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Paducah, KY. They completed their residency with Detroit Rec Hospital And University Health Center|Henry Ford Hospital

Dr. Tkach works at Surgical Group Of Paducah PCS in Paducah, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Surgical Group Of Paducah PCS
    2601 Kentucky Ave, Paducah, KY 42003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 744-5054

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Paducah

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Second-Degree Burns
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Surgery With Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Sep 02, 2017
    my face looks 15 years younger. I like looking in the mirror again. Thank you Dr. Tkach you did what you said you could do.
    DEBBIE WRIGHT — Sep 02, 2017
    About Dr. Daniel Tkach, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1164441275
    Residency
    • Detroit Rec Hospital And University Health Center|Henry Ford Hospital
    Dr. Daniel Tkach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tkach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tkach has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tkach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tkach works at Surgical Group Of Paducah PCS in Paducah, KY. View the full address on Dr. Tkach’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Tkach. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tkach.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tkach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tkach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

