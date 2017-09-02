Overview

Dr. Daniel Tkach, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Paducah, KY. They completed their residency with Detroit Rec Hospital And University Health Center|Henry Ford Hospital



Dr. Tkach works at Surgical Group Of Paducah PCS in Paducah, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.