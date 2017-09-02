Dr. Daniel Tkach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tkach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Tkach, MD
Dr. Daniel Tkach, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Paducah, KY. They completed their residency with Detroit Rec Hospital And University Health Center|Henry Ford Hospital
Surgical Group Of Paducah PCS2601 Kentucky Ave, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions (270) 744-5054
- Baptist Health Paducah
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
my face looks 15 years younger. I like looking in the mirror again. Thank you Dr. Tkach you did what you said you could do.
- Detroit Rec Hospital And University Health Center|Henry Ford Hospital
Dr. Tkach has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tkach accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tkach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Tkach. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tkach.
