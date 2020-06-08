Overview

Dr. Daniel Thomas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chico, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Enloe Medical Center.



Dr. Thomas works at THOMAS DAN MD OFFICE in Chico, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.