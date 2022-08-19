Overview

Dr. Daniel Tesfaye, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lithonia, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from St Petersburg Medical And Technical Institute and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.



Dr. Tesfaye works at Neurology Specialists of Hillandale in Lithonia, GA with other offices in Conyers, GA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.