Dr. Daniel Taub, DDS

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
4.5 (336)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Daniel Taub, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Taub works at Jefferson Oral Surgery Associates in Bryn Mawr, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Oral Surgery Associates
    135 S Bryn Mawr Ave Ste 108, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jefferson Oral Surgery Associates
    909 Walnut St Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Dentofacial Anomalies
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 336 ratings
Patient Ratings (336)
5 Star
(282)
4 Star
(30)
3 Star
(10)
2 Star
(6)
1 Star
(8)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Daniel Taub, DDS

Specialties
  • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 19 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Chinese
NPI Number
  • 1609811066
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
Residency
  • Jefferson
Internship
  • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Medical Education
  • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Daniel Taub, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Taub has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Taub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

336 patients have reviewed Dr. Taub. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taub.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

