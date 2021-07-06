Dr. Daniel Taub, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Taub, DDS
Overview
Dr. Daniel Taub, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson Oral Surgery Associates135 S Bryn Mawr Ave Ste 108, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions
Jefferson Oral Surgery Associates909 Walnut St Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Taub removed two teeth, that had been damaged, and he prepared one for an implant. I dreaded the process, but it was as easy as such a process could be. Dr. Taub and his residents and fellows were extremely supportive.
About Dr. Daniel Taub, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Jefferson
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taub has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taub works at
Dr. Taub speaks Chinese.
336 patients have reviewed Dr. Taub. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taub.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.