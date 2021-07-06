Overview

Dr. Daniel Taub, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Taub works at Jefferson Oral Surgery Associates in Bryn Mawr, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

