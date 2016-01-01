Dr. Tarsy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Tarsy, MD
Dr. Daniel Tarsy, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 667-0519
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Daniel Tarsy, MD
- Neurology
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1447281274
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Dr. Tarsy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tarsy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tarsy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tarsy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tarsy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.