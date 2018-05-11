See All Psychiatrists in Houston, TX
Psychiatry
2.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Dr. Daniel Leng Tan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Leng Tan works at Spectrum Psychiatric Services in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spectrum Psychiatric Services
    10101 Southwest Fwy Ste 510, Houston, TX 77074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 779-4200
  2. 2
    1515 Holcombe Blvd Unit 80, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 792-6610

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    
    
    About Dr. Daniel Leng Tan, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1811193766
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
