Dr. Daniel Leng Tan, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Leng Tan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Leng Tan works at
Locations
Spectrum Psychiatric Services10101 Southwest Fwy Ste 510, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 779-4200
- 2 1515 Holcombe Blvd Unit 80, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 792-6610
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tan is excellent. He always spend time talking to my son and teach him life is hard and he has to cope. I saw other reviews saying Dr. Tan only prescribe medicine?! You found this weird? If you want to talk to someone, go see a Psychologist who are trained to listen to you and are not allowed to prescribe medicine. If your Psychologist thinks the therapy alone is not enough, then you will be referring to a Psychiatrist for medicine. Do some study, don't just complain!
About Dr. Daniel Leng Tan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1811193766
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leng Tan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leng Tan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leng Tan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leng Tan works at
Dr. Leng Tan speaks Chinese.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Leng Tan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leng Tan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leng Tan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leng Tan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.