Overview

Dr. Daniel Tamez, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Tamez works at Peripheral Vascular Associates in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Floresville, TX and Eagle Pass, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.