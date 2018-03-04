See All Vascular Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Daniel Tamez, MD

Vascular Surgery
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Tamez, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Tamez works at Peripheral Vascular Associates in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Floresville, TX and Eagle Pass, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Peripheral Vascular Associates
    610 N MAIN AVE, San Antonio, TX 78205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 225-6508
  2. 2
    The Podiatry Group of South Texas PA
    260 US HIGHWAY 181 N, Floresville, TX 78114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 225-6508
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    111 Dallas St Ste 200A, San Antonio, TX 78205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 225-6508
  4. 4
    De Leon Family Practice
    1975 N Veterans Blvd Ste 6, Eagle Pass, TX 78852 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 758-1633

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Treatment frequency



Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arteriosclerosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Daniel Tamez, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831195957
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor University Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Tamez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tamez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tamez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tamez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tamez has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tamez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tamez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tamez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tamez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tamez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

