Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Daniel Talley, MD is a Pulmonologist in Burien, WA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.

Dr. Talley works at Franciscan Pulmonary Associates - Burien in Burien, WA.

    Franciscan Pulmonary Associates - Burien
    16259 Sylvester Rd SW Ste 404, Burien, WA 98166

Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Pneumonia
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Pneumonia
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Pneumonia
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchoscopy
Partial Lung Collapse
Pleural Effusion
Respiratory Failure
Respiratory Management
Sleep Apnea
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Alkalosis
Bird Flu
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Breast Cancer
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cryptococcosis
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Emphysema
Empyema
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Fistula
Esophageal Varices
Gallstones
Gastric Ulcer
Hiatal Hernia
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Influenza (Flu)
Interstitial Lung Disease
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Ischemic Colitis
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Abscess
Lung Cancer
Lung Nodule
Pleura Cancer
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Hypertension
Rib Fracture
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Sarcoidosis
Secondary Malignancies
Shortness of Breath
Swine Flu
Thoracentesis
Tuberculosis
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

Aug 14, 2020
We trust his honest and medical professional opinion. He is truly caring about patients, and he is receptive and sensitive to the patient relatives' feeling. We are lucky to have Dr. Talley during our difficult times.
Azimov's relatives — Aug 14, 2020
  Pulmonary Disease
  28 years of experience
  English
  Male
  1679596894
  MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
  Des Moines Med Ctr-Iowa Meth Med Ctr
  Deaconess Hospital
  MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
  Critical Care Medicine
  St. Anne Hospital

Dr. Daniel Talley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Talley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Talley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Talley works at Franciscan Pulmonary Associates - Burien in Burien, WA.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Talley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Talley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Talley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

