Dr. Daniel Taheri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Taheri, MD is a Dermatologist in Palmdale, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
Locations
Advanced Dermatology Mobile Unit631 W Avenue Q Ste B, Palmdale, CA 93551 Directions (661) 947-9000
La Laser Centermodesto Dermatology & Skin Cancer3105 McHenry Ave, Modesto, CA 95350 Directions (209) 575-2700
Pahrump Dermatology/Skin Cancer2200 E Calvada Blvd Ste C, Pahrump, NV 89048 Directions (775) 727-9800
Ridgecrest Dermatology1200 N China Lake Blvd Ste A, Ridgecrest, CA 93555 Directions (760) 446-9007
Valencia Dermatology23861 McBean Pkwy Ste E21, Santa Clarita, CA 91355 Directions (661) 284-2600
La Laser Centerwestwood Dermatology10884 Santa Monica Blvd Fl 3, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 446-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Antelope Valley Hospital
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Taheri is an excellent, knowledgeable doctor, he's been practicing for over 24 years and really knows his stuff. He's great at fillers and botox. I won't go to anyone else, plus his prices are so much less than other beverly hills dermatologists. I wish I had found him sooner.
About Dr. Daniel Taheri, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Persian
- 1992774681
Education & Certifications
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
