Overview

Dr. Daniel Taheri, MD is a Dermatologist in Palmdale, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.



Dr. Taheri works at Advanced Dermatology in Palmdale, CA with other offices in Modesto, CA, Pahrump, NV, Ridgecrest, CA, Santa Clarita, CA and Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Dry Skin and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.