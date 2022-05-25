Dr. Daniel Szabo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szabo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Szabo, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Szabo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Blue Ash, OH. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.
Locations
Urology Group10220 Alliance Rd, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Directions (513) 841-7800Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Szabo has changed my life, was referred to him for a surgery consultation. He changed a medication and it has drastically improved my condition. He is a kind and caring doctor that is absolutely incredible, to put it plainly, he is just the best! His expertise had me avoid surgery and I could not be happier!
About Dr. Daniel Szabo, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Szabo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Szabo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Szabo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szabo.
