Overview

Dr. Daniel Swartz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Madison, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine.



Dr. Swartz works at Lighthouse Clinical Social Work, L.L.C. in Madison, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.