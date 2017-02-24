See All Psychiatrists in Madison, AL
Dr. Daniel Swartz, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Daniel Swartz, MD

Psychiatry
3 (10)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Daniel Swartz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Madison, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine.

Dr. Swartz works at Lighthouse Clinical Social Work, L.L.C. in Madison, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Integrated Behavioral Health
    1643 Slaughter Rd, Madison, AL 35758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 895-8148
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Behavioral Health Network
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Swartz?

    Feb 24, 2017
    Very helpful and makes sure everything is on the right track.
    L in AL — Feb 24, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Swartz, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Daniel Swartz, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Swartz to family and friends

    Dr. Swartz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Swartz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Daniel Swartz, MD.

    About Dr. Daniel Swartz, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841281466
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vanderbilt Child Adol Psyc Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Indiana Medical College / School of Medicine of Purdue University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Swartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Swartz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Swartz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Swartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Swartz works at Lighthouse Clinical Social Work, L.L.C. in Madison, AL. View the full address on Dr. Swartz’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Swartz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swartz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Daniel Swartz, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.