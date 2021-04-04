Dr. Daniel Swartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Swartz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Swartz, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Swartz works at
Locations
-
1
Saint Agnes Care Metabolic & Bariatric Surgery1510 E Herndon Ave Ste 230, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 450-2274
-
2
Renaissance Surgery Center2365 E Fir Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 797-9100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Swartz?
He is very good listener he has great bedside manner best Dr I can ever ask for never gives up
About Dr. Daniel Swartz, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- Male
- 1831134899
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Masters of Science in Experimental Surgery 1998
- McGill University
- McGill University Faculty of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swartz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Swartz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Swartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swartz works at
Dr. Swartz has seen patients for Obesity and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Swartz speaks French and Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Swartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swartz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.