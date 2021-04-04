Overview

Dr. Daniel Swartz, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Swartz works at Saint Agnes Care in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

