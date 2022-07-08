See All General Surgeons in Anchorage, AK
Dr. Daniel Suver, MD

General Surgery
5 (37)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Daniel Suver, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED|University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital, Alaska Native Medical Center and Providence Alaska Medical Center.

Dr. Suver works at Plastic Surgeons of Alaska in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic Surgeons of Alaska
    2741 Debarr Rd Ste C215, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 931-5310
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alaska Regional Hospital
  • Alaska Native Medical Center
  • Providence Alaska Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Meritain Health
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 08, 2022
    Absolutely loved Dr. Suver and his team!! I love my results from breast augmentation! 10/10!! So clean and friendly and all staff is so pleasant to deal with and knowledgeable.
    Konnar Teeling — Jul 08, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Suver, MD
    About Dr. Daniel Suver, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649380767
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Washington Medical Center|University of Washington Medical Ctr
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED|University Of Washington School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Suver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Suver has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Suver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Suver works at Plastic Surgeons of Alaska in Anchorage, AK. View the full address on Dr. Suver’s profile.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Suver. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suver.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

