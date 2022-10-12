See All Plastic Surgeons in Las Cruces, NM
Dr. Daniel Sutphin, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Daniel Sutphin, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Daniel Sutphin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Yuma Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Sutphin works at MOUNTAIN VIEW REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER in Las Cruces, NM with other offices in Yuma, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Mountainview Heart and Vascular Center
    4351 E Lohman Ave Ste 204, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (575) 532-1672
  2. 2
    YRMC Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    2460 S Parkview Loop Ste 201, Yuma, AZ 85364 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 336-1790
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Yuma Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Lipomas
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Lipomas

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neurofibrosarcoma Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Lovelace Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University of Arizona Health Plans

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sutphin?

    Oct 12, 2022
    After a bad experience with an other surgeon's office I contacte Dr Sutphin's office.I was amazed by the staff, they were kind,attentionate ,caring and efficient I was very impressed by Dr Sutphin,he was kind listen to my physical and emotional situation,took the time took the time to explain the different options for a double mastectomie for breast cancer. I am greatfull for your attention Thank you
    Anne-Marie Mirante — Oct 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Sutphin, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Daniel Sutphin, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sutphin to family and friends

    Dr. Sutphin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sutphin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Daniel Sutphin, MD.

    About Dr. Daniel Sutphin, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821254517
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ucsf Reconstructive Microsurgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine/ Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Tennessee Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Carson Newman College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Sutphin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sutphin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sutphin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sutphin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sutphin has seen patients for Gynecomastia and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sutphin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Sutphin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sutphin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sutphin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sutphin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Daniel Sutphin, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.