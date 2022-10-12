Dr. Daniel Sutphin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sutphin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Sutphin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Sutphin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Yuma Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Mountainview Heart and Vascular Center4351 E Lohman Ave Ste 204, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 532-1672
YRMC Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery2460 S Parkview Loop Ste 201, Yuma, AZ 85364 Directions (928) 336-1790Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Yuma Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Lovelace Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- University of Arizona Health Plans
Ratings & Reviews
After a bad experience with an other surgeon's office I contacte Dr Sutphin's office.I was amazed by the staff, they were kind,attentionate ,caring and efficient I was very impressed by Dr Sutphin,he was kind listen to my physical and emotional situation,took the time took the time to explain the different options for a double mastectomie for breast cancer. I am greatfull for your attention Thank you
About Dr. Daniel Sutphin, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1821254517
Education & Certifications
- Ucsf Reconstructive Microsurgery
- University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine/ Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- University of Tennessee Memorial Hospital
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
- Carson Newman College
- Plastic Surgery
