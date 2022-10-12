Overview

Dr. Daniel Sutphin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Yuma Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sutphin works at MOUNTAIN VIEW REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER in Las Cruces, NM with other offices in Yuma, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.