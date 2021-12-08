Overview

Dr. Daniel Surdell, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED.



Dr. Surdell works at UNMC-Neurosurgery in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Aneurysm and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.