Dr. Daniel Sullivan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Mclaren Oakland.



Dr. Sullivan works at Rochester General Surgery in Rochester Hills, MI with other offices in Clarkston, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Inguinal Hernia and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.