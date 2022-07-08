Dr. Daniel Sullivan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sullivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Sullivan, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Sullivan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Mclaren Oakland.
Locations
-
1
Rochester General Surgery Plc.75 Barclay Cir Ste 200, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (586) 566-4400
-
2
Clarkston office5701 Bow Pointe Dr Ste 265, Clarkston, MI 48346 Directions (248) 384-8080
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Mclaren Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The best Dr hands down. Made me feel at ease with my minor surgery. He took the time to make me feel at ease. I wasn’t nervous at all. Very skilled and friendly. I will recommend him to anyone who needs a general surgeon. The nurses were also so amazing and made me feel cared for and relaxed.
About Dr. Daniel Sullivan, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1750362000
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University / Detroit Medical Center
- UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
- Fordham University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sullivan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sullivan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sullivan has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Inguinal Hernia and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sullivan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.
