Dr. Daniel Sullivan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine and is affiliated with Colorado Canyons Hospital & Medical Center, Community Hospital and Saint Marys Medical Center.



Dr. Sullivan works at Primary Care Partners in Grand Junction, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.