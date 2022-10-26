Dr. Daniel Su, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Su is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Su, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Su, MD is an Urology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA.
Dr. Su works at
Locations
Ocua - Mag23961 Calle de la Magdalena Ste 500, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 855-1101
La Paz Office25200 La Paz Rd Ste 200, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 855-1101
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Sonora
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Northern Inyo Hospital
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Hard working Dr. Very responsible!
About Dr. Daniel Su, MD
- Urology
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Su has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Su accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Su has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Su works at
Dr. Su has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Su on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Su speaks Chinese.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Su. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Su.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Su, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Su appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.