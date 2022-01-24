Overview

Dr. Daniel Straka, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio|Medical College Of Ohio and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Dublin Methodist Hospital, Nationwide Children's Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital.



Dr. Straka works at Plastic Surgery Ohio in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.