Dr. Daniel Straka, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio|Medical College Of Ohio and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Dublin Methodist Hospital, Nationwide Children's Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital.

Dr. Straka works at Plastic Surgery Ohio in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic Surgery Ohio
    262 Neil Ave Ste 410, Columbus, OH 43215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 385-3750
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital
  • Dublin Methodist Hospital
  • Nationwide Children's Hospital
  • OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
  • Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Belotero® Injection Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Decompression Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dysport Injection Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Bone Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Fractional Ablative Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Voluma® Injection Chevron Icon
Kybella Treatment for Submental Fat Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Nasal Lacrimal Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Facelift Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Orbital Exenteration  Chevron Icon
Orbital Floor Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Orbital Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Ptosis (Eyelids) Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Surgery With Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Xeomin® for Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 145 ratings
    Patient Ratings (145)
    5 Star
    (142)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Daniel Straka, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437388139
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    • Vanderbilt Eye Institute|Vanderbilt University Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Riverside Methodist Hosp|Riverside Methodist Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Med Coll Of Ohio|Medical College Of Ohio
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
