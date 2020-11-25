Overview

Dr. Daniel Stout, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics.



Dr. Stout works at Lafayette Unvsty Hsp/Clnc in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.