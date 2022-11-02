Dr. Daniel Stout, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stout is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Stout, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Stout, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Fishers.
Locations
Digestive Health Center1120 Aaa Way, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 848-5494
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Fishers
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I went today to have an Upper GI and Dr Stout, his nurse and office assistant was all so professional. I couldn’t have asked for a better experience. I have gerd, LPR along with a hernia. I have been going here for several years and have had nothing but the most upmost respect for this office.
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
