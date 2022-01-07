Overview

Dr. Daniel Storch, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BRONX LEBANON HOSPITAL CENTER and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.



Dr. Storch works at Arizona Cardiology Group, PC in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.