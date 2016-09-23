Overview

Dr. Daniel Stewart, DO is a Dermatologist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.



Dr. Stewart works at Midwest Center for Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery in Clinton Township, MI with other offices in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.