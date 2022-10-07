See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Austin, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Daniel Stewart, MD

Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
4.5 (97)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Stewart, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Northwest, Ascension Seton Williamson, Cedar Park Regional Medical Center and St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.

Dr. Stewart works at Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin, TX with other offices in Round Rock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatrix Medical Group of Tx
    1201 W 38th St, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 324-1000
  2. 2
    Texas Orthopedics Sports & Rehabilitation Associates PA
    4700 Seton Center Pkwy Ste 200, Austin, TX 78759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 439-1000
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Austin Skeletal Trauma Specialists PA
    2120 N Mays St Ste 100, Round Rock, TX 78664 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 439-1000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ascension Seton Northwest
  • Ascension Seton Williamson
  • Cedar Park Regional Medical Center
  • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Treatment frequency



Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 97 ratings
    Patient Ratings (97)
    5 Star
    (84)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 07, 2022
    Excellent care and never left me waiting forever like most doctors seem to do
    Tony — Oct 07, 2022
    About Dr. Daniel Stewart, MD

    • Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
    • English
    • 1518089655
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Colorado
    • University Of New Mexico
    • University of Texas Health Sciences Center
    • University of The South
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.