Dr. Daniel Sterling, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Sterling, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bedford, NH. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Catholic Medical Center.
Locations
Sterling Plastic Surgery PLLC2 Washington Pl, Bedford, NH 03110 Directions (603) 518-5450
Sterling Plastic Surgery PLLC445 Cypress St Ste 1, Manchester, NH 03103 Directions (603) 624-6770
Hospital Affiliations
- Catholic Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I had the most amazing experience. I went in feeling uncomfortable in my own skin and by the time everything was said and done, I walked out with the perfect stomach. My confidence is back and it feels great.
About Dr. Daniel Sterling, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Li Plas Surg Grp
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Stonehill College, North Easton, Ma
- Plastic Surgery
