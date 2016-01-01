Overview

Dr. Daniel Stephens, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Metropolitan Hospital Center.



Dr. Stephens works at James J Peters VA Medical Center PCC in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.