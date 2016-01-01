Dr. Daniel Stephens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stephens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Stephens, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Stephens, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Metropolitan Hospital Center.
Dr. Stephens works at
Locations
-
1
James J. Peters Veterans Affairs Medical Center130 W Kingsbridge Rd, Bronx, NY 10468 Directions (718) 584-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Metropolitan Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stephens?
About Dr. Daniel Stephens, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1578519641
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stephens has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stephens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stephens works at
Dr. Stephens has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stephens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stephens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stephens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.