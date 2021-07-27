Dr. Daniel Stein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Stein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Stein, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Stein works at
Locations
Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York Llp200 W 57th St Ste 900, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 523-7751
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I am beyond thankful for Dr. Stein and RMA of NY. I am currently pregnant through my very first round of IUI with a healthy baby. Dr. Stein is amazing and I would highly recommend him to anyone dealing with infertility. He is confident and experienced, but also kind and compassionate. He thoroughly explained all options and covered all my concerns. His positive and calm attitude is what really sold me. He is absolutely not pushy towards invasive treatments. I had 3 other initial consultations at top NYC fertility clinics, and I picked Dr Stein without a doubt. He is also really careful about the health of mother and baby, and didn't want to risk doing any treatments before our genetic screening results were ready. He also kept monitoring me closely after I got pregnant. Also, the staff at RMA are prompt and professional. Their pricing is really fair and one of the best in New York (despite them being one of the most popular and busiest clinics).
About Dr. Daniel Stein, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1851391981
Education & Certifications
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- St Vincents Med Center
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stein accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stein works at
105 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.
