Dr. Daniel Stein, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They graduated from ANAHUAC UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Stein works at Compass Health Systems in Boynton Beach, FL with other offices in North Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.