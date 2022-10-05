Overview

Dr. Daniel Stein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.



Dr. Stein works at Froedtert & MCW in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Ulcerative Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.