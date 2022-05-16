Overview

Dr. Daniel Stechschulte Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission and Amberwell Hiawatha.



Dr. Stechschulte Jr works at Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Clinic of Kansas City in Leawood, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.