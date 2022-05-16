Dr. Daniel Stechschulte Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stechschulte Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Stechschulte Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Stechschulte Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission and Amberwell Hiawatha.
Dr. Stechschulte Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Clinic of Kansas City3651 College Blvd Ste 100B, Leawood, KS 66211 Directions (913) 362-0031Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
- Amberwell Hiawatha
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stechschulte Jr?
As a retired fire captain, paramedic, RN...I have a 30 year background in the medical field. Saw Dr. Stechschulte 5 years ago for rotator cuff pain. Was impressed then with his knowledge, care, and attentiveness to my questions...and still am. Have known alot of physicians and practices over the years and I am very impressed with this "down to earth" caretaker...I won't go anywhere else.
About Dr. Daniel Stechschulte Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1093715401
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stechschulte Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stechschulte Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stechschulte Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stechschulte Jr works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Stechschulte Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stechschulte Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stechschulte Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stechschulte Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.