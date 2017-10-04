See All Pediatricians in Draper, UT
Dr. Daniel Stampfl, MD

Pediatrics
4 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Stampfl, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Draper, UT. They completed their residency with University Of Ut Med Center

Dr. Stampfl works at Wasatch Pediatrics in Draper, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Wasatch Pediatrics
    114 E 12450 S Ste 100, Draper, UT 84020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 872-8925
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    4:00pm - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lone Peak Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Immunization Administration
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Immunization Administration
Acute Pharyngitis

    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 04, 2017
    Dr Stampfl is a wonderful friendly Pediatrician who always makes my children feel comfortable. I absolutely LOVE the office and office staff. I have always been able to get in to see one of the doctors for sudden unplanned visits. I trust all of the physicians with my children's care.
    West Jordan, UT — Oct 04, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Stampfl, MD
    About Dr. Daniel Stampfl, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1871576280
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Ut Med Center
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Stampfl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stampfl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stampfl has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stampfl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stampfl works at Wasatch Pediatrics in Draper, UT. View the full address on Dr. Stampfl’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Stampfl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stampfl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stampfl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stampfl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

