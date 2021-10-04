Dr. Spurlock has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Spurlock, DO
Dr. Daniel Spurlock, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kansas City, MO.
Meritas Health Psychiatry211 NE 54th St Ste 201, Kansas City, MO 64118 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Spurlock is very nice, he really listens to you
About Dr. Daniel Spurlock, DO
- Psychiatry
- English
- Male
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Dr. Spurlock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Spurlock using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Spurlock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spurlock has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spurlock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Spurlock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spurlock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spurlock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spurlock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.