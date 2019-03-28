Dr. Daniel Spratt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spratt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Spratt, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Daniel Spratt, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
University Hospitals11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-1000Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Spratt saved my life. Was a blessing that I met him. I wish there were more people like him in the world. So lucky he is here in Michigan.
- Radiation Oncology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1780905901
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Radiation Oncology
Dr. Spratt accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spratt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spratt works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Spratt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spratt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spratt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spratt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.