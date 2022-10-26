Overview

Dr. Daniel Spomar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greenwood, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Mooresville.



Dr. Spomar works at GOODMAN CAMPBELL BRAIN AND SPINE in Greenwood, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spine Deformities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.