Dr. Daniel Spomar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spomar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Spomar, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Spomar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greenwood, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Mooresville.
Dr. Spomar works at
Locations
-
1
Goodman Campbell Brain & Spine (greenwood)555 E County Line Rd Ste 202, Greenwood, IN 46143 Directions (317) 396-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
- Franciscan Health Mooresville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spomar?
Today was the first time I have been in to see Dr Spomar, and I have nothing but good things to say. Front office was good, didn't have to wait - but the most important thing was that Doc was very interested and attentive and wasn't trying to talk me in to getting surgery. In fact, he was very honest and straightforward and said that if he was me that would not do surgery at this point. So I appreciated him putting my health before his profits. He was super friendly, took the time to thoroughly review my situation. I would highly recommend him
About Dr. Daniel Spomar, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1851599880
Education & Certifications
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spomar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spomar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spomar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spomar works at
Dr. Spomar has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spine Deformities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spomar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Spomar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spomar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spomar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spomar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.