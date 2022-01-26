See All Ophthalmologists in Port Charlotte, FL
Ophthalmology
Dr. Daniel Solano, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital.

Dr. Solano works at Zusman Eye Care Center in Port Charlotte, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Zusman Eye Care Center
    3430 Tamiami Trl Ste A, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 269-8077
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening
Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening

Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Refractive Eye Disorders Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Sutureless Cataract Surgery Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Capsulotomy Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 26, 2022
    Very efficient
    Neal C Bradford & Shirley W Bradford — Jan 26, 2022
    About Dr. Daniel Solano, DO

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912367541
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Doctors Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Doctors Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Solano, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Solano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Solano works at Zusman Eye Care Center in Port Charlotte, FL.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Solano. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

