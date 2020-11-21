Overview

Dr. Daniel Sohn, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in O Fallon, MO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Progress West Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Sohn works at Signature Orthopedics - West County in O Fallon, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.